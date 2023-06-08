Downtown Sioux City building being transformed into ‘Floyd River Flats’ apartments

By Taylor Deckert
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Construction is underway to transform a former downtown Sioux City hotel into an apartment complex and retailer.

The “Floyd River Flats” will be on Nebraska Street. This renovation project is expected to create 7,200 square feet of commercial space for lease on the first floor.

Owners are now looking for retailers to fill the space.

The new apartments will be at the location of the Old Ramada Inn.

Work will transform the hotel rooms into 47 apartments, and update the exterior of the building with a modern look.

