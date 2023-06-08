Friday to bring a chance of scattered thunderstorms to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While eastern Siouxland saw some nice amounts of rain from Wednesday night into early Thursday, Sioux City once again missed out on the rain and it will likely stay that way tonight as well.

There could be a chance of an isolated evening thunderstorm in western Siouxland, otherwise Thursday night is looking partly cloudy with lows near 60 degrees.

While Friday could give us some isolated morning showers, it’ll be the afternoon where chances of scattered thunderstorms will become better with highs around the 80-degree mark.

A few of those storms could be strong enough to produce some gusty winds and some hail and that’s the reason western Siouxland is in a marginal risk of storms for Friday.

We could see more scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the region on Saturday as highs begin to taper off more with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

This more active weather pattern then starts to move to the east and that means some breezy and cooler weather moves in on Sunday with highs only in the low to mid 70s with a strong north wind at 15 to 30 miles per hour.

Will that cooler weather stick around for a while?

