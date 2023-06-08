Friday to bring a chance of scattered thunderstorms to Siouxland

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - While eastern Siouxland saw some nice amounts of rain from Wednesday night into early Thursday, Sioux City once again missed out on the rain and it will likely stay that way tonight as well.

There could be a chance of an isolated evening thunderstorm in western Siouxland, otherwise Thursday night is looking partly cloudy with lows near 60 degrees.

While Friday could give us some isolated morning showers, it’ll be the afternoon where chances of scattered thunderstorms will become better with highs around the 80-degree mark.

A few of those storms could be strong enough to produce some gusty winds and some hail and that’s the reason western Siouxland is in a marginal risk of storms for Friday.

We could see more scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the region on Saturday as highs begin to taper off more with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

This more active weather pattern then starts to move to the east and that means some breezy and cooler weather moves in on Sunday with highs only in the low to mid 70s with a strong north wind at 15 to 30 miles per hour.

Will that cooler weather stick around for a while?

I’ll have the latest look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash southbound I-29, Riverside Exit
Police: Driver to face charges after high-speed crash along I-29
Katie Copple
KTIV welcomes Katie Copple to the team
Hershel has found his forever home after spending over 2,000 days living in different shelters.
Dog finds forever home after spending more than 5 years at shelters
A Pennsylvania fishing record was broken last month thanks to an angler reeling in a massive...
Angler sets new record by reeling in massive 66-pound catfish
A Sioux City cat has been picked up in Illinois and found in poor condition with many asking...
Sioux City cat found in poor condition over 8 hours away

Latest News

Rainy and stormy morning for parts of Siouxland
Rainy and stormy morning for parts of Siouxland
Rainy and stormy morning for parts of Siouxland
Thunderstorms possible tomorrow
Storm Team 4 Future Track
Thundershowers possible tomorrow