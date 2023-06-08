Hot car safety tips you should know

By RJ Breen
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(KTIV) - With summer months heating up Siouxland, not only is it hot outside, temperatures inside your car can be even warmer than you might think. Hot car safety tips are important for you to keep in mind, in the days ahead.

Vehicles of any size, shape or form can heat up very quickly once turned off. Children, pets and disabled individuals can all fall victim to heat stroke if left unattended.

Temperatures can rise to more than a hundred degrees in just two minutes after your car is turned off. The National Weather Service says nearly 38 kids die every year due to being left unattended in a hot car.

Sioux City Police Sgt. Tom Gill says even if you’re in a hurry, you should never leave people or animals inside a vehicle.

“So if you have children, if you have pets, or even if there’s a disabled or some type of impaired adult don’t leave them in the car unattended,” said Sgt. Gill. “Even if you think you’re going to be gone for a short period of time and you leave them in the air conditioning, your air conditioning can always malfunction, and the car could turn off. So never leave them unattended.”

Sgt. Gill said you can help save a person or pet’s life if you find them in a car.

  • If you encounter an unattended person or pet in a car, call 911 and stay near the vehicle.
  • If it’s possible, try and open a window or door to let hot air out.
  • If the situation is serious enough you can break the window to help save the person or pet’s life.

