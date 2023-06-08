KTIV Television Expands News Products, Offering More Local Coverage to Viewers in Siouxland

KTIV News 4 Logo
KTIV News 4 Logo(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - KTIV Television, the #1 station in Siouxland serving Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its news products, providing viewers with even more comprehensive coverage of local news, weather, and community events.

Beginning July 11th, viewers can enjoy a full hour of News 4 at Noon, extending their lunchtime news experience to 1:00 p.m. This new co-hosted newscast, featuring Al Joens and Larry Wentz, promises to deliver in-depth reporting, engaging stories, and the latest updates from across the region.

In another groundbreaking move, KTIV Television is proud to introduce News 4 Today on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Starting at 6:00 a.m. and running until 7:00 a.m., this weekend news program will provide viewers with the most current news, weather forecasts, and highlights of community events, helping them start their days fully informed.

“As a local broadcaster, KTIV is committed to delivering timely information and valuable resources to our viewers,” said Bridget Breen, Vice President, and General Manager of KTIV Television. “As a trusted station that viewers turn to for all their local news needs, we are excited to expand our news offerings. Our dedicated team is passionate about serving our community, and these new products showcase our commitment to providing comprehensive coverage across all platforms.”

With these additions to its lineup, KTIV Television reaffirms its position as the go-to source for reliable news and information in Siouxland. By extending News 4 at Noon and introducing News 4 Today on weekends, the station aims to meet the evolving needs of its audience and provide them with even more opportunities to stay informed.

To stay up to date with the latest news and developments from KTIV Television, viewers can tune in to KTIV on-air or visit the station’s website at www.ktiv.com.  KTIV Television also encourages viewers to engage with them on social media platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, for real-time updates and community interaction.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash southbound I-29, Riverside Exit
Police: Driver to face charges after high-speed crash along I-29
Katie Copple
KTIV welcomes Katie Copple to the team
Hershel has found his forever home after spending over 2,000 days living in different shelters.
Dog finds forever home after spending more than 5 years at shelters
A Pennsylvania fishing record was broken last month thanks to an angler reeling in a massive...
Angler sets new record by reeling in massive 66-pound catfish
A Sioux City cat has been picked up in Illinois and found in poor condition with many asking...
Sioux City cat found in poor condition over 8 hours away

Latest News

Vaping
Updated Sioux City policy prohibits smoking and vaping on city property
Nickelback with Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln...
Nickelback coming to Lincoln this fall
Davenport apartment building collapse, 324 Main St.
Survivor of Iowa building collapse explains moment building fell
Sioux City cat found in poor condition over 8 hours away