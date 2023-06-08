KTIV Television Expands News Products, Offering More Local Coverage to Viewers in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - KTIV Television, the #1 station in Siouxland serving Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its news products, providing viewers with even more comprehensive coverage of local news, weather, and community events.

Beginning July 11th, viewers can enjoy a full hour of News 4 at Noon, extending their lunchtime news experience to 1:00 p.m. This new co-hosted newscast, featuring Al Joens and Larry Wentz, promises to deliver in-depth reporting, engaging stories, and the latest updates from across the region.

In another groundbreaking move, KTIV Television is proud to introduce News 4 Today on Saturday and Sunday mornings. Starting at 6:00 a.m. and running until 7:00 a.m., this weekend news program will provide viewers with the most current news, weather forecasts, and highlights of community events, helping them start their days fully informed.

“As a local broadcaster, KTIV is committed to delivering timely information and valuable resources to our viewers,” said Bridget Breen, Vice President, and General Manager of KTIV Television. “As a trusted station that viewers turn to for all their local news needs, we are excited to expand our news offerings. Our dedicated team is passionate about serving our community, and these new products showcase our commitment to providing comprehensive coverage across all platforms.”

With these additions to its lineup, KTIV Television reaffirms its position as the go-to source for reliable news and information in Siouxland. By extending News 4 at Noon and introducing News 4 Today on weekends, the station aims to meet the evolving needs of its audience and provide them with even more opportunities to stay informed.

