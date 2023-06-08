Man accused of Dakota Dunes murder is back in South Dakota

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - A man accused of murdering a woman in Dakota Dunes has been returned to South Dakota and is currently in jail.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales was booked into the county jail on Thursday, June 8. He is being held without bond at this time.

Castellanos-Rosales faces charges of first-degree murder, contributing to the neglect of a child and contributing to the abuse of a child. He is accused of killing 23-year-old Jordan “Jordy” Beardshear back on April 25. Authorities found Beardshear’s body inside her Dakota Dunes apartment on April 26. Officials say she was found with “significant injuries,” including stab wounds.

In court documents, an agent with South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation said Castellanos-Rosales’ cell phone was near Beardshear’s apartment between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 25. Cell phone data also shows Castellanos-Rosales was near the same location that Beardshear’s phone was. Witness statements also put Beardshear at her apartment around 8:30 p.m. on April 25 while she was waiting for Castellanos-Rosales to pick up her son. Authorities say Beardshear and Castellanos-Rosales had a child together.

An arrest warrant for Castellanos-Rosales was issued on April 27. He was apprehended in Mexico on May 12, expelled from the country and placed in a Texas jail. On May 25, he appeared in a Texas courtroom and stated he would not be fighting his extradition back to South Dakota. He was released from a Texas jail on May 31 and spent the last week being transported back to South Dakota.

