Norfolk Library opens new Storywalk

NORFOLK, NE (KTIV) - A new outdoor experience in Norfolk, Nebraska is aimed to help kids to read and enjoy the outdoors. On Thur., June 8 the Norfolk library held a ribbon cutting for its ‘Storywalk’ in Warren Cook Park.

The library says it’s a wonderful way to promote literacy and enjoy the outdoors with your children.

“So to tell you a little bit about what the story walk is, it’s a little walking path with pages of a picture book on the panels.” Jessica Chamberlain, Director of the Norfolk Library said. “This is a nice introduction one, but the next one has the next page of the picture book. As you walk around the trail, you’ll finish the whole story.”

Chamberlain says the story will be changed monthly, so people can experience a new story, each time.

