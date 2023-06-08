Rainy and stormy morning for parts of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. Eastern Siouxland is once again waking up to rain and storms, while much of central and western Siouxland is staying dry. This rain will continue through the rest of the morning.

Today we are forecasting a partly sunny day with rain chances higher for eastern Siouxland, while the rest of the region will remain mostly dry. Highs will also be in the 70s and 80s across the region, with wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

This afternoon we could see some isolated rain showers, but they will be hit-or-miss showers. Not everyone will see a shower today. Then tonight we will see lows in the 60s, with another chance of scattered showers overnight.

On Friday, we are forecasting a partly sunny day with highs in the 80s. Then, in the afternoon and evening hours of our Friday, we could see some strong to severe weather across the region. Right now, we are not under any kind of severe weather threat, but it is something to keep an eye on as we continue through the rest of the weekend.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

