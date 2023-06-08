Updated Sioux City policy prohibits smoking and vaping on city property

Vaping
Vaping(MGN Online)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s tobacco policy has been updated in a bid to keep nicotine and tobacco off city property.

According to the Siouxland District Health Department, the City of Sioux City has updated its policy and made it a comprehensive tobacco and nicotine-free policy. This means smoking, vaping, or the use of any other tobacco/nicotine product not approved by the FDA for cessation is prohibited on city property. This includes cigarettes, cigars, smokeless tobacco and all electronic vaping devices.

Officials say city property refers to any city-owned building or grounds. Which also includes:

  • Parks
  • Swimming pools
  • Trails
  • Baseball fields
  • Soccer fields

Under this policy, tobacco and nicotine are not allowed in any existing huts or enclosed areas. This applies to all city employees and citizens.

Tobacco and nicotine products are allowed on public sidewalks, within the confines of privately owned vehicles and in parking lots adjacent to public buildings. But said products must be at least 25 feet from any building entrance.

Officials say there are stickers, clings and metal signs throughout city property and buildings notifying the public of these tobacco and nicotine-free areas.

