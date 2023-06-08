U.S. Senate hearing focuses on precision ag, biogas

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTIV) - Biogas could be an energy alternative according to an Iowa farmer, who testified before a U.S. Senate hearing, Wednesday.

Senator Charles Grassley invited Bryan Sievers to testify at a Budget Committee hearing. Sievers operates an anaerobic digester on his grain and livestock farm in Scott County. The digester processes cattle manure, food waste, and biomass with fertilizer and biogas. It’s part of Sievers’ “all-of-the-above” energy strategy.

“Agriculture in Iowa can reduce emissions, improve soil conditions, and increase crop yields,” said Grassley. “And, these farmers and other farmers do this all while maintaining a profitable operation.”

The focus of Wednesday’s hearing was agriculture stewardship.

