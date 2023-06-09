Around Siouxland: Morningside Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With summer getting into full screen, a Sioux City church is starting up Vacation Bible School again.

Morningside Lutheran Church is hosting its Vacation Bible School from June 19 through June 22. Each night they’ll have activities going from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Meals are provided for families, including children and parents, each evening.

Vacation Bible School is offered for students in PK through 5th grade.

More information about Vacation Bible School and how to register can be found here.

