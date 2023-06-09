Gracewall Eventide Senior Living Community granted Governor Reynold’s ‘Quality of Care Award’

Gracewall, an Eventide Senior Living Community
Gracewall, an Eventide Senior Living Community(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, IA (KTIV) - Hundreds of retirement communities in Iowa look after people’s loved ones. Thursday, a Denison, Iowa, facility was honored for all it does for its residents.

Governor Kim Reynolds presented the “Governor’s Quality Care Award” to Gracewell, an Eventide Senior Living Community.

The award goes to top care facilities in Iowa. 700 were eligible for the award and Gracewell was one of only three selected.

Nominations for this award can only come from the residents and their family members. That way, the award truly shows the staff that their hard work makes a positive impact on residents’ lives, especially through hard times.

“Our team has been through a lot. You know going through the pandemic and during the middle of the pandemic we decided to build an entire new facility. And so we went through that and the move and just a lot of changes. More changes than we’ve ever seen through our 60-year history so our team is very excited and very proud,” said Mindi Baker, CEO of Eventide Senior Living Community.

For one certified nurse aide, Gracewell has been a part of her entire life. Her mother worked at the facility for 20 years, and her great-grandmother, grandmother, and grandfather have all been residents.

“You know I’ve never had a bad experience with any of the staff here. I’ve always had great compliments for my grandparents being here. So the whole entire award is kind of meaningful personally and staff-wise,” said Kelsey Schiltz, a CNA at Gracewell.

In total, Gracewell was nominated by 12 different residents and their family members.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash southbound I-29, Riverside Exit
Police: Driver to face charges after high-speed crash along I-29
Katie Copple
KTIV welcomes Katie Copple to the team
Hershel has found his forever home after spending over 2,000 days living in different shelters.
Dog finds forever home after spending more than 5 years at shelters
A Pennsylvania fishing record was broken last month thanks to an angler reeling in a massive...
Angler sets new record by reeling in massive 66-pound catfish
A Sioux City cat has been picked up in Illinois and found in poor condition with many asking...
Sioux City cat found in poor condition over 8 hours away

Latest News

Lakes Area News: Star now marks location of original Roof Garden Stage
Officials asking Siouxlanders to not touch fawns
Renderings of the completed Floyd River Flats
Downtown Sioux City building being transformed into ‘Floyd River Flats’ apartments
Renderings of the completed Floyd River Flats
Downtown Sioux City hotel being transformed into ‘Floyd River Flats’ apartments