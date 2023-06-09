Gracewall Eventide Senior Living Community granted Governor Reynold’s ‘Quality of Care Award’

DENISON, IA (KTIV) - Hundreds of retirement communities in Iowa look after people’s loved ones. Thursday, a Denison, Iowa, facility was honored for all it does for its residents.

Governor Kim Reynolds presented the “Governor’s Quality Care Award” to Gracewell, an Eventide Senior Living Community.

The award goes to top care facilities in Iowa. 700 were eligible for the award and Gracewell was one of only three selected.

Nominations for this award can only come from the residents and their family members. That way, the award truly shows the staff that their hard work makes a positive impact on residents’ lives, especially through hard times.

“Our team has been through a lot. You know going through the pandemic and during the middle of the pandemic we decided to build an entire new facility. And so we went through that and the move and just a lot of changes. More changes than we’ve ever seen through our 60-year history so our team is very excited and very proud,” said Mindi Baker, CEO of Eventide Senior Living Community.

For one certified nurse aide, Gracewell has been a part of her entire life. Her mother worked at the facility for 20 years, and her great-grandmother, grandmother, and grandfather have all been residents.

“You know I’ve never had a bad experience with any of the staff here. I’ve always had great compliments for my grandparents being here. So the whole entire award is kind of meaningful personally and staff-wise,” said Kelsey Schiltz, a CNA at Gracewell.

In total, Gracewell was nominated by 12 different residents and their family members.

