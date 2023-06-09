Judge dismisses charges against suspect in 2022 Sioux City shooting

Vince Verzani
Vince Verzani(Sioux City Police Department)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A judge has dismissed the fifth, and final, charge facing a Sioux City man following a shooting in May of 2022.

Court documents say 22-year-old Vincent Verzani was charged in connection with a shooting on Sioux City’s Ingleside Avenue on May 14th, 2022.

An initial police report indicated Verzani was looking for his sister’s car. Verzani eventually found it and followed it to the 1400 block of Ingleside. Once there, police say both cars pulled over, and Verzani got out of his vehicle to approach Jordan Hills. Verzani allegedly shot at Hills several times, wounding him in the back and leg.

At the time, Verzani faced five charges. But, in March of 2023, prosecutors agreed to drop four of the charges, including attempted murder and willful injury, because Hills refused to cooperate. In a motion to dismiss those charges, which was later approved by a judge, prosecutors say Hills changed his story and later admitted he was armed at the time but didn’t pull his gun. In that same motion, prosecutors say Verzani claimed he shot Hills to keep from getting shot by Hills.

Then, on June 5th, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the final charge, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser, because there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute Verzani. A judge granted that motion.

