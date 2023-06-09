Man charged with Yankton murder pleads not guilty

Adrian Lund
Adrian Lund(Yankton County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - A man accused of stabbing a woman to death in Yankton, South Dakota has entered his plea.

Adrian Lund, 31, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a controlled substance. Lund is accused of murdering 33-year-old Timber Rose Cournoyer.

Authorities say the fatal stabbing was reported at about 11:15 p.m. on Monday, May 22. Officers were sent to a Yankton apartment where they found Cournoyer with a stab wound to her chest. Cournoyer was sent to a Sioux Falls hospital but died from her injuries Tuesday morning. An autopsy confirmed her death was caused by the stab wound.

According to authorities, Lund and Cournoyer were in a relationship and lived together at a Yankton residence located on 11th Street. After searching that residence, authorities say they found several items with a reddish-brown substance on them. Additionally, authorities say they used surveillance video from several businesses to confirm Lund and Cournoyer were together the night of the stabbing.

