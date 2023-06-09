More rain chances through Saturday before a pattern shift

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was central Siouxland getting in on the nice rainfall amounts today with KTIV seeing 1.24″ by mid Friday afternoon with as much as 2 inches of rain in places like Wayne, NE and Yankton, SD.

We’ll continue with more scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night and through the day on Saturday as well with highs on Saturday in the upper 70s although it will still be humid.

Sunday will then feel much different as a cold front will move through the area bringing cooler and less humid conditions with highs only in the low 70s.

The start of the workweek will be very nice with highs on Monday only in the upper 70s with some low to mid 80s returning on Sunday with both days looking mostly sunny.

Will that warmer weather continue to creep back into the forecast?

I’ll have the latest look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hershel has found his forever home after spending over 2,000 days living in different shelters.
Dog finds forever home after spending more than 5 years at shelters
Renderings of the completed Floyd River Flats
Downtown Sioux City building being transformed into ‘Floyd River Flats’ apartments
KTIV News 4 Logo
KTIV Television Expands News Products, Offering More Local Coverage to Viewers in Siouxland
Katie Copple
KTIV welcomes Katie Copple to the team
Police say 81-year-old Joyce Hicks died after she was run over by her own car, which she had...
81-year-old woman run over, killed by own car, police say

Latest News

Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! This morning much of the area is waking up dry with...
Scattered thunderstorms are likely across Siouxland today
Scattered thunderstorms are likely across Siouxland today
Severe Weather Outlook
Friday to bring a chance of scattered thunderstorms to Siouxland
Severe Weather Outlook
Friday to bring a chance of scattered thunderstorms to Siouxland