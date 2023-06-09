More rain chances through Saturday before a pattern shift

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was central Siouxland getting in on the nice rainfall amounts today with KTIV seeing 1.24″ by mid Friday afternoon with as much as 2 inches of rain in places like Wayne, NE and Yankton, SD.

We’ll continue with more scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday night and through the day on Saturday as well with highs on Saturday in the upper 70s although it will still be humid.

Sunday will then feel much different as a cold front will move through the area bringing cooler and less humid conditions with highs only in the low 70s.

The start of the workweek will be very nice with highs on Monday only in the upper 70s with some low to mid 80s returning on Sunday with both days looking mostly sunny.

Will that warmer weather continue to creep back into the forecast?

I’ll have the latest look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.