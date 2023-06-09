Organizers and experienced riders inspect RAGBRAI route

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, a group of organizers and experienced riders rode from Tama Toldeo to Coralville, inspecting the RAGBRAI route that thousands will follow for next month’s ride.

On this 50th year for RAGBRAI, riders will start in Sioux City and ride 500 miles to the Mississippi in Davenport.

Riders passed through Chelsea, Belle Plaine, the meeting town of Marengo, Amana, and Oxford. Along the way, they’re checking for road conditions, like potholes that could take a rider down.

They’re also talking with towns to ensure they’re ready for riders next month.

“If we’re blessed with a little bit of a tailwind that day, the riders are going to fly through these communities. Great spot, the towns are a great distance from each other, so it’ll be great support for the riders. But every town we’ve come through so far as a great plan to support the riders and we’ve had some pretty amazing food along the way,” said ride director Matt Phippen.

With this being a big anniversary year, Phippen expects record participation every day along the route with riders from all fifty states and more than 20 countries.

Once riders get to Coralville, they’ll help the town celebrate its theme of Cheers to 150 Years with a concert by Bush.

This year’s RAGBRAI is from July 22 to the 29th.

