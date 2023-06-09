Portion of South Lewis Blvd in Sergeant Bluff to be resurfaced

The project will last for one to two weeks.(KTIV)
By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Crews will be resurfacing a portion of South Lewis Blvd. in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa starting Monday, June 12.

City officials say this is to smooth the road out from potholes and other bumps. This hasn’t been done in more than two decades.

The project extends from First Street and South Lewis Blvd. north to the city limits. Detours will be Old Lakeport Rd., Interstate-29 and Harbor Dr.

”We’re encouraging all the drivers outside the community not to come through. During the project, we will have one-lane access so there will be a follow car, a pilot car,” said Aaron Lincoln, the city administrator. “We are going to restrict any of our streets that come into South Lewis Blvd. So you will not be able to enter South Lewis Blvd. from Eighth Street or Fourth Street.”

Construction is expected to take one to two weeks. Updates will be posted to the city’s Facebook page.

