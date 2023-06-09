Scattered thunderstorms are likely across Siouxland today

By Jacob Howard
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! This morning much of the area is waking up dry with temperatures in the 50s and 60s while other parts of the area (mainly in South Dakota) are waking up to thunderstorms.

Today we are forecasting for scattered thunderstorms to develop across the region today with the first round starting this morning then more forming this afternoon. Highs today will also be in the 70s and 80s for today with wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight, the chance of rain showers and thunderstorms move into the region overnight. This will be more widespread and heavy rain as lows fall into the 60s with wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Saturday will also be a rainy day for much of the region with the best chance of seeing strong to severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours of the day. Temperatures will also be more average as they climb into the upper 70s and low 80s.

The rest of the weekend will be cooler and windier with highs in the mid 70s on Sunday with wind out of the northwest up to 25 miles per hour. Then next week looks dry and sunny.

I have all the details in the attached video and more details coming up on News 4 at 5 tonight.

