Several Sioux City railroad crossings to close for repairs
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Four railroad crossings are to close throughout June so crews can work on them.
According to Sioux City officials, Union Pacific Railroad needs to close down the crossings to allow for the replacement of crossing surfaces.
Below are the dates each crossing is expected to close, but officials say these may change based on the weather. But each closure is not expected to last longer than five days.
11th Street Closure
The railroad crossing directly east of Floyd Blvd is expected to close from June 15 through June 19. A detour will be set up using Floyd Blvd to 4th Street to Hoeven Drive.
18th Street Closure
The railroad crossing directly east of Floyd Blvd is scheduled to be closed from June 15 through June 19. A detour will be set up using Floyd Blvd to 28th Street to Hawkeye Drive.
41st Street Closure
The Railroad crossing directly east of Floyd Blvd is expected to be closed from June 26 through June 29. The detour will be set using Floyd Blvd to Outer Drive to Business 75.
46th Street Closure
The railroad crossing directly east of Floyd Blvd is expected to close from June 26 through June 29. A detour will be set up using Business 75 to Outer Drive to Highway 75.
