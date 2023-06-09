Several Sioux City railroad crossings to close for repairs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Four railroad crossings are to close throughout June so crews can work on them.

According to Sioux City officials, Union Pacific Railroad needs to close down the crossings to allow for the replacement of crossing surfaces.

Below are the dates each crossing is expected to close, but officials say these may change based on the weather. But each closure is not expected to last longer than five days.

11th Street Closure

The railroad crossing directly east of Floyd Blvd is expected to close from June 15 through June 19. A detour will be set up using Floyd Blvd to 4th Street to Hoeven Drive.

This map shows the location of the 11th Street railroad crossing closure and where the detour will be set up. (Sioux City Engineering Division)

18th Street Closure

The railroad crossing directly east of Floyd Blvd is scheduled to be closed from June 15 through June 19. A detour will be set up using Floyd Blvd to 28th Street to Hawkeye Drive.

This map shows the location of the 18th Street railroad crossing closure and where the detour will be set up. (Sioux City Engineering Division)

41st Street Closure

The Railroad crossing directly east of Floyd Blvd is expected to be closed from June 26 through June 29. The detour will be set using Floyd Blvd to Outer Drive to Business 75.

This map shows the location of the 41st railroad crossing closure and where the detour will be. (Sioux City Engineering Division)

46th Street Closure

The railroad crossing directly east of Floyd Blvd is expected to close from June 26 through June 29. A detour will be set up using Business 75 to Outer Drive to Highway 75.

This map shows the location of the 46th Street railroad crossing closure and where the detour will be. (Sioux City Engineering Division)

