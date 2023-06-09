Storm Lake man arrested after brief standoff with law enforcement

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man is in jail after a reported assault led to a standoff with law enforcement.

The Storm Lake Police Department says 31-year-old Jesus Garcia of Storm Lake is facing charges of obstruction of emergency communications, domestic abuse and harassment.

At about 8:45 a.m. on Friday, June 9, authorities say a woman came to the Storm Lake Police Department to report a domestic assault. The woman told police the assault happened at a residence in Emerald Park and that a man had struck her multiple times and threatened to kill her. The woman said when she tried to call the police, the man, later identified as Garcia, took her cell phone. She also told police that Garcia was last seen at the residence and that he had a handgun.

At about 10:25 a.m. police officers and sheriff’s deputies went to the residence and secured a perimeter. Authorities say a negotiator was called to the scene and contacted Garcia via cell phone. After a short period of time, authorities say the negotiator was able to de-escalate the situation and Garcia surrendered peacefully. A loaded handgun was found at the scene.

Garcia was taken into custody at about 11 a.m. and is being held at the Buena Vista County Jail on no bond.

