Storm Lake man arrested after brief standoff with law enforcement

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa man is in jail after a reported assault led to a standoff with law enforcement.

The Storm Lake Police Department says 31-year-old Jesus Garcia of Storm Lake is facing charges of obstruction of emergency communications, domestic abuse and harassment.

At about 8:45 a.m. on Friday, June 9, authorities say a woman came to the Storm Lake Police Department to report a domestic assault. The woman told police the assault happened at a residence in Emerald Park and that a man had struck her multiple times and threatened to kill her. The woman said when she tried to call the police, the man, later identified as Garcia, took her cell phone. She also told police that Garcia was last seen at the residence and that he had a handgun.

At about 10:25 a.m. police officers and sheriff’s deputies went to the residence and secured a perimeter. Authorities say a negotiator was called to the scene and contacted Garcia via cell phone. After a short period of time, authorities say the negotiator was able to de-escalate the situation and Garcia surrendered peacefully. A loaded handgun was found at the scene.

Garcia was taken into custody at about 11 a.m. and is being held at the Buena Vista County Jail on no bond.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hershel has found his forever home after spending over 2,000 days living in different shelters.
Dog finds forever home after spending more than 5 years at shelters
Renderings of the completed Floyd River Flats
Downtown Sioux City building being transformed into ‘Floyd River Flats’ apartments
KTIV News 4 Logo
KTIV Television Expands News Products, Offering More Local Coverage to Viewers in Siouxland
Katie Copple
KTIV welcomes Katie Copple to the team
Police say 81-year-old Joyce Hicks died after she was run over by her own car, which she had...
81-year-old woman run over, killed by own car, police say

Latest News

LB 753 petition in Northeast Nebraska
This map shows the location of the 46th Street railroad crossing closure and where the detour...
Several Sioux City railroad crossings to close for repairs
The project will last for one to two weeks.
Portion of South Lewis Blvd in Sergeant Bluff to be resurfaced
Judge dismisses charges against suspect in 2022 Sioux City shooting