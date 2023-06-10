Dordt cross country & track & field teams named USTFCCCA Men’s Program of the Year

By Amber Salas
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - When it comes to college cross country and track and field, there is one local program who set themselves a part with an outstanding year that has resulted in plenty of honor and recognition coming in.

The Dordt Defenders men’s cross country program was the 2022 GPAC champions and NAIA National Champion.

The Defender men placed third at the NAIA indoor track and field championships and followed with a fifth place showing last month at the NAIA Outdoor Championships.

All of the success led to the Defender men being named the Jack Hazen Men’s Program of the Year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

It is first time in program history that the Defenders have earned this top NAIA honor.

The award honors the institution that has achieved the most success in each academic year spanning the cross country, indoor and outdoor track & field seasons.

