Families enjoy summer fun at Sioux City's Neighborhood Network's 'Family Fun Night'

Sioux City's Neighborhood Network(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Gloomy weather didn’t stop many Siouxland families from enjoying some summer fun, Friday night.

Every year, Sioux City Parks and Rec open up one Sioux City pool every Friday after hours for families to swim for free. Friday night was the first of the summer with Sioux City’s Neighborhood Network partnering to hold its ‘Family Fun Night.’

The Neighborhood Network is a coalition to help connect people with the city, local police, and fire department. At the event families were able to swim from 6-8pm, enjoy free food, and most importantly do fun activities with police officers.

One organizer shared why having events like this for Sioux City families are so important.

“It is the fun and free that gets them here but we want to build the relationships when they get here. Especially with their police officers. A lot of kids don’t have the experience of meeting or talking with an officer unless it’s a scary circumstance. This way they can get to meet them, hang out with them, and know that they are their friend and are there to help them,” said Rick Arnold, the President of Neighborhood Network.

This is the 3rd time Neighborhood Network has held this event.

