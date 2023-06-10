Man hit by car in Sioux Center Thursday night

By Brandon Irvine
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT
SIOUX CENTER, IA (KTIV) - One person was airlifted to a Sioux City hospital Thursday night after being hit by a car in Sioux Center.

The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Sixto Abel Chavez Lopez was running across Highway 75 just after 10 P.M. Thursday night when he was hit by a car driven by 27-year-old Corey Peters of Le Mars.

Chavez Lopez was flown by Mercy One Air Care to Mercy One Siouxland Medical Center in Sioux City. His current condition is not known.

