One more rainy day before we clear up & warm up!

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Saturday everyone! We’re once again seeing some showers make their way through Siouxland this Saturday, although our temperatures have cooled a bit from where they were earlier this week down to the mid-to-upper 70s. We’ll likely see those showers last into the early parts of the evening, before clearing up and becoming mostly cloudy once we get closer to Sunday morning. With the rain chances, there is actually a level 1 marginal severe weather outlook for this evening by the very southernmost tip of Siouxland by Tekamah, although we’re not expecting anything to get too crazy. Our lows will likely drop into the mid-50s, with a 10 to 15 mph northeasterly wind and gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Sunday will begin cloudy, but we’ll see those clouds clear throughout the morning and it’ll eventually become mostly sunny. It’ll be a mild day, with our highs only reaching the mid-70s across much of Siouxland. It’ll be breezy as well, with a 10-15 mph north-northeasterly wind and gusts topping out at 25 mph.

We’ll cool things down to the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday night, with mostly clear skies. The winds likely will have calmed down considerably as well, now coming in from the north at around 5-10 mph.

It’ll stay clear into Monday, where we’re expecting sunny skies throughout the day. It’s shaping up to be a beautiful start to the week, with highs in the upper 70s for much of Siouxland and a calm northwesterly wind at around 5-10 mph.

We’ll see those clear skies carry over into Monday night, with our lows dropping to the low-to-mid 50s. The winds will remain calm, but now will be coming in from the west at around 5-10 mph.

It’ll once again be sunny and nice Tuesday, although we’ll warm things up a bit to those mid-80s. We’ll continue the warming trend once again on Wednesday, with another sunny day but highs reaching the upper 80s. After that, we could once again see scattered showers make their way through Siouxland at different parts of the day towards the end of this week and into the weekend. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for details & updates!

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renderings of the completed Floyd River Flats
Downtown Sioux City building being transformed into ‘Floyd River Flats’ apartments
Hershel has found his forever home after spending over 2,000 days living in different shelters.
Dog finds forever home after spending more than 5 years at shelters
Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Angler hooks ‘monster’ 9-foot-long catfish
KTIV News 4 Logo
KTIV Television Expands News Products, Offering More Local Coverage to Viewers in Siouxland
Vince Verzani
Judge dismisses charges against suspect in 2022 Sioux City shooting

Latest News

Future Track
More rain chances through Saturday before a pattern shift
Future Track
More rain chances through Saturday before a pattern shift
Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland! This morning much of the area is waking up dry with...
Scattered thunderstorms are likely across Siouxland today
Scattered thunderstorms are likely across Siouxland today