One more rainy day before we clear up & warm up!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Saturday everyone! We’re once again seeing some showers make their way through Siouxland this Saturday, although our temperatures have cooled a bit from where they were earlier this week down to the mid-to-upper 70s. We’ll likely see those showers last into the early parts of the evening, before clearing up and becoming mostly cloudy once we get closer to Sunday morning. With the rain chances, there is actually a level 1 marginal severe weather outlook for this evening by the very southernmost tip of Siouxland by Tekamah, although we’re not expecting anything to get too crazy. Our lows will likely drop into the mid-50s, with a 10 to 15 mph northeasterly wind and gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

Sunday will begin cloudy, but we’ll see those clouds clear throughout the morning and it’ll eventually become mostly sunny. It’ll be a mild day, with our highs only reaching the mid-70s across much of Siouxland. It’ll be breezy as well, with a 10-15 mph north-northeasterly wind and gusts topping out at 25 mph.

We’ll cool things down to the upper 40s and low 50s Sunday night, with mostly clear skies. The winds likely will have calmed down considerably as well, now coming in from the north at around 5-10 mph.

It’ll stay clear into Monday, where we’re expecting sunny skies throughout the day. It’s shaping up to be a beautiful start to the week, with highs in the upper 70s for much of Siouxland and a calm northwesterly wind at around 5-10 mph.

We’ll see those clear skies carry over into Monday night, with our lows dropping to the low-to-mid 50s. The winds will remain calm, but now will be coming in from the west at around 5-10 mph.

It’ll once again be sunny and nice Tuesday, although we’ll warm things up a bit to those mid-80s. We’ll continue the warming trend once again on Wednesday, with another sunny day but highs reaching the upper 80s. After that, we could once again see scattered showers make their way through Siouxland at different parts of the day towards the end of this week and into the weekend. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for details & updates!

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.