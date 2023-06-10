Suspect apprehended after foot pursuit near Beresford

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alongside the Canton Police Department have taken three people into custody after a theft investigation led to a suspect fleeing on foot.(Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alongside the Canton Police Department have taken three people into custody after a theft investigation led to a suspect fleeing on foot.

According to the LCSO Facebook page, around 7:15 p.m. on Friday, the suspect vehicle was spotted and stopped on I-29 near the Beresford exit. The female driver and male passenger were taken into custody without incident.

The second male passenger fled the scene into a tree grove, where police quickly set up a perimeter.

The suspect was believed to be possibly armed, so Lincoln County Emergency Management responded by deploying a drone and the SD Highway Patrol arrived with an armored vehicle.

There was no risk to the public and the suspect surrendered without incident a short time later.

All three suspects were arrested on multiple charges and transported to the Minnehaha County Jail.

