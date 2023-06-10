Wisner man seriously injured in Hwy 75 crash

Semi upside down in creek in Stanton County, NE
Semi upside down in creek in Stanton County, NE(Stanton Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STANTON COUNTY, NE (KTIV) - A northeast Nebraska man was seriously injured Friday afternoon after a crash on Highway 275 sent the semi he was driving into a creek.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says just after 2:30 this afternoon, a semi hauling scrap metal had a tire blow out, causing the truck to go through the guardrail on the bridge over Humbug Creek near Pilger and into the water.

Rescue crews were able to get the driver, identified as 37-year-old Jordan Liermann of Wisner, out of the cab.

He was taken to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by ambulance, with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office says the truck is considered a total loss and will need a special effort to remove it from the creek.

There’s been no word on Liermann’s condition.

