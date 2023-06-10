Woman discovers she won $1 million lottery prize thanks to checking her email

A woman in Kentucky won a $1 million lottery prize after her ticket matched five of the six...
A woman in Kentucky won a $1 million lottery prize after her ticket matched five of the six numbers drawn.(Deejpilot via Canva)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman is $1 million richer after a surprise lottery win to end the month of May.

WAVE reports the woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, hit the million-dollar jackpot while playing the Kentucky Lottery Powerball game on May 31.

Her ticket didn’t match the Powerball number, but it did match the other five numbers called for the $1 million prize.

“I’ve played for years,” she said, admitting to officials she won $200 two months ago and likes purchasing her tickets online.

The woman said she found out she had a winning ticket while looking through her emails and finding a notification from the Kentucky Lottery.

“I literally was like no way,” she said. “I am just floored.”

The woman informed her husband about the win and the two confirmed the prize with lottery officials.

After taxes, the lucky winner walked away with a $715,000 check, according to the Kentucky Lottery.

The couple said they plan on using the money to do some things around the house and travel.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renderings of the completed Floyd River Flats
Downtown Sioux City building being transformed into ‘Floyd River Flats’ apartments
Hershel has found his forever home after spending over 2,000 days living in different shelters.
Dog finds forever home after spending more than 5 years at shelters
Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Angler hooks ‘monster’ 9-foot-long catfish
KTIV News 4 Logo
KTIV Television Expands News Products, Offering More Local Coverage to Viewers in Siouxland
Vince Verzani
Judge dismisses charges against suspect in 2022 Sioux City shooting

Latest News

Nine people shot in 'targeted, isolated' San Francisco shooting
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House, early Nov. 4, 2020,...
Trump set for first public appearances since federal indictment with speeches to GOP audiences
In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men...
4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days alone in jungle
Mitchell Taebel, 36, has been arrested and charged with stalking and harassing singer Taylor...
Man charged with stalking and harassing Taylor Swift; accused of threatening singer