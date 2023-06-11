Local Siouxlanders play together one last time in Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic

By Amber Salas
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Saturday was an exciting day for high school football in Northeast Nebraska as several Siouxland players went to battle in the 2023 Northeast Nebraska All-Star Classic.

The Red Team and White Team compete against each other giving local area graduating seniors an opportunity to promote football, and the chance to be recognized for all their hard work.

The Red Team hadn’t won the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic in six years, but this year was a different story. Mark Brahmer out of Pierce High School coached the Red Team to a 42-14 win in his final game as a high school football head coach. The White Team was coached by Elgin Public/Pope John’s Greg Wemhoff.

Several local schools were represented today such as Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Pender, Pierce, Wayne, and Cedar Catholic, and Hartington-Newcastle.

The 2023 Red Team for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic
The 2023 Red Team for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic(NEN AllStar Football Twitter)
The 2023 White Team for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.
The 2023 White Team for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic.(NEN AllStar Football Twitter)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renderings of the completed Floyd River Flats
Downtown Sioux City building being transformed into ‘Floyd River Flats’ apartments
Hershel has found his forever home after spending over 2,000 days living in different shelters.
Dog finds forever home after spending more than 5 years at shelters
Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Angler hooks ‘monster’ 9-foot-long catfish
KTIV News 4 Logo
KTIV Television Expands News Products, Offering More Local Coverage to Viewers in Siouxland
Police lights generic
Man hit by car in Sioux Center Thursday night

Latest News

Dordt men's track & field team earns top honor.
Dordt cross country & track & field teams named USTFCCCA Men’s Program of the Year
Stg. Bluff takes the win over Le Mars in nine innings.
Warriors outlast Bulldogs in tango at top of MRAC
Heelen throws a shutout, taking the win against S.C. East.
Heelan topples Sioux City East in crosstown clash
Sioux City North's Natalie Rasmussen awaits the perfect pitch during the Stars sweep of the...
North busts out brooms on CBAL