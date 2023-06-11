Local Siouxlanders play together one last time in Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Saturday was an exciting day for high school football in Northeast Nebraska as several Siouxland players went to battle in the 2023 Northeast Nebraska All-Star Classic.

The Red Team and White Team compete against each other giving local area graduating seniors an opportunity to promote football, and the chance to be recognized for all their hard work.

The Red Team hadn’t won the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic in six years, but this year was a different story. Mark Brahmer out of Pierce High School coached the Red Team to a 42-14 win in his final game as a high school football head coach. The White Team was coached by Elgin Public/Pope John’s Greg Wemhoff.

Several local schools were represented today such as Norfolk Catholic, Homer, Pender, Pierce, Wayne, and Cedar Catholic, and Hartington-Newcastle.

The 2023 Red Team for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic (NEN AllStar Football Twitter)

The 2023 White Team for the Northeast Nebraska All-Star Football Classic. (NEN AllStar Football Twitter)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.