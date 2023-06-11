Sioux City Council considers funds to fix drainage problem at Benson Building project site

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) The Sioux City Council will vote whether to use economic development funds to fix a drainage problem at the site of a Benson Building Project at 705 Douglas Street.

Harkay Development (Nelson Commercial Construction) is investing $12 million to create 65 residential units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space in the Benson Building but discovered drainage problems on the slope of 7th street toward the building.

The council will decide Monday whether to approve $50,000 in economic development funds so Harkey can fix the drainage problem.

In other council agenda items, the council will decide whether to accept a $3,000 Junior League of Sioux City grant to purchase a new accessible merry-go-round for the Chris Larsen Park Playground project.

Council will consider how close city employees need to live to be employed by the city. Currently employees need to live 10 miles within city limited to be hired by the city. Council will consider expanding that radius to 30 miles to improve its applicant poll.

Finally, the council will be asked to approve the purchase of six Ford Police Interceptor all-wheel-dive vehicles for use by the Sioux City Police Department. Vehicles needs to be replaced every three years and the cost for these six vehicles is $275,000.

