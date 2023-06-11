Sunshine and comfortable temperatures

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We had a few showers push through Siouxland yesterday, but we’ve stayed dry across the region today. We’ve also caught a break from the heat we’ve been seeing with many of us staying the 60s and 70s for the day.

Tonight will be a bit cooler with lows in the upper 40s. We’ll have mostly clear skies and winds will diminish as the night goes along.

Tomorrow is looking to be gorgeous! Mostly sunny skies will dominate the area with highs staying warm, but much more comfortable than last week in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow night will be mostly clear once again with lows in the lower 50s.

We’ll creep back into the 80s for Tuesday. It will be another day filled with plenty of sunshine.

We’ll continue to warm up into Wednesday with our highs making it into the upper 80s.

These warmer temps will stick around for Thursday. We will start the day with lots of sunshine, but we have a slight chance of seeing scattered showers begin in the afternoon.

That chance for showers will stick with us overnight. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Friday is another day where we could see showers. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

As we get into the later hours on Friday, shower chances diminish, Lows will be in the lower 60s.

We welcome the sunshine back on Saturday and just a few more clouds on Sunday.

Will temperatures continue to warm as we start next week and are there any more shower chances in the forecast? I’ll have all of the details tonight on News 4 at 5 & 10.

