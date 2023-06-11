Tanker truck fire causes part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia

A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.
A tanker fire caused part of I-95 in Philadelphia to collapse.(City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (Gray News) - A tanker truck fire caused part of I-95 to collapse in Philadelphia early Sunday morning, according to the City of Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management.

All lanes of I-95 are closed in both directions between the Woodhaven and Aramingo exits due to the fire and collapse. Other nearby streets are also closed for the response.

Officials ask that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

There is no word on if there are any injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Man hit by car in Sioux Center Thursday night
Renderings of the completed Floyd River Flats
Downtown Sioux City building being transformed into ‘Floyd River Flats’ apartments
Hershel has found his forever home after spending over 2,000 days living in different shelters.
Dog finds forever home after spending more than 5 years at shelters
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office alongside the Canton Police Department have taken three...
Suspect apprehended after foot pursuit near Beresford
Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Angler hooks ‘monster’ 9-foot-long catfish

Latest News

Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail
Woman hospitalized after getting attacked by herd of cows
Among the most unusual room service requests are “diet” water, melted ice cream and a fish...
Survey: ‘Diet’ water among most unusual room service requests
GOP candidates on the campaign trail react to Trump indictment