Another sunny and cool day here in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland! This weekend was somewhat rainy as a cold front moved through, but yesterday we had a cool and breezy day. The highs only got into the upper 60s and low 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Today and tomorrow, we are forecasting for highs in the 80s with wind out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour, and we will see plenty of sunshine across Siouxland. Then overnight lows will be below average as they fall into the 50s across the region.

The rest of the work week will see our highs start to increase into the upper 80s and low 90s by Wednesday and Thursday. Then Thursday night and into Friday, we will start to see rain showers move in with the chance of thunderstorms for our Friday.

We are not forecasting anything severe as of right now, but things could change as we get new model guidance.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest will be on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.