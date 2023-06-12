Around Siouxland: Wizard of Paws

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Humane Society is hosting its third-annual virtual auction, also known as Wizard of Paws.

Between June 8 and June 19, people will be able to bid on multiple items including electronics, animal-themed gifts, sporting event packages and more. As the auction goes on, the list of items will be updated regularly.

Money raised goes to the Siouxland Humane Society to help continue their mission of finding homes for every animal they shelter.

You can learn more about the auction and how to participate here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the train derailment on Dace Ave.
Crews respond to train derailment on Dace Ave in Sioux City
Mitchell Betsworth will represent the United States at the 2023 World Games in Berlin, Germany.
Sioux City native will represent the USA in 2023 World Games
Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
Owner of collapsed Iowa apartment building pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions
Authorities say they seized 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo hidden in vehicle during traffic stop

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Morningside Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School
Around Siouxland: Morningside Lutheran Church’s Vacation Bible School
Around Siouxland: Rib Fest Roadside and Rib Fest
Around Siouxland: Rib Fest Roadside and Rib Fest
Around Siouxland: Rib Fest Roadside and Rib Fest
Around Siouxland: Rib Fest Roadside and Rib Fest
Around Siouxland: Unity in the Community Block Party
Around Siouxland: Unity in the Community Block Party