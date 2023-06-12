Around Siouxland: Wizard of Paws

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Siouxland Humane Society is hosting its third-annual virtual auction, also known as Wizard of Paws.

Between June 8 and June 19, people will be able to bid on multiple items including electronics, animal-themed gifts, sporting event packages and more. As the auction goes on, the list of items will be updated regularly.

Money raised goes to the Siouxland Humane Society to help continue their mission of finding homes for every animal they shelter.

You can learn more about the auction and how to participate here.

