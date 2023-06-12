Coaches Corner: Jason Kersner provides update on the Sioux City Musketeers off-season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It might be the off-season for the Sioux City Musketeers, but there is still plenty of hard work being put in by everyone involved.

The Musketeers are just about to begin their main camp this upcoming week from June 14-18 where coaches will get a first look at the team’s draft picks, and will begin piecing together this puzzle for this year’s team.

“This is a really exciting time for us. This is where we are starting to pick our team. There’ll be a couple of final spots when we get back September 1st for training camp that will still have a few decisions to make, but we’ll be within three to five players of the final roster when we’re done here on June 18,” said Jason Kersner, Sioux City Musketeers head coach.

Coach Kersner says he’s looking forward to his first opportunity to see all of the organization’s draft picks. Camp provides the chance for the Musketeers to see what all of these players are made of.

“We look forward to getting to be able to meet them and speak to them and find out who culturally is a good fit for us. And then we’re looking for really good hockey players as well,” said Kersner.

Coach Kersner wrapped up his first season as head coach of the Sioux City Musketeers where he led the team back to the first round of the Clark Cup Playoffs. The Musketeers ultimately fell to the Tri-City Storm, but coach Kersner says it was a memorable year with a group who remained resilient. He’ll always cherish the people of Sioux City who constantly showed support.

“I think really just for me, my first year was the people. Certainly, the players... We had some really good talented players, and just a really good group of mentally tough and resilient kids. I started to build relationships here in the community. And we have such amazing people that work with us from our assistant coaches, our support staff, the front office, from our owner, Lloyd Ney, and CEO Travis Morgan. For me, to start to build those relationships and kind of get ingrained in the community, I think that was my favorite part,” said Kersner.

Coach Kersner joins KTIV’s Coaches Corner to reflect back on his first year as the Musketeers head coach, to provide an update on where the organization is at in forming next season’s team, and to share more on why coaching in the USHL has been a special opportunity.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.