Driver rescued after truck goes into Nebraska creek

First responders work to free a driver after their vehicle ends up in a creek in Northeast...
First responders work to free a driver after their vehicle ends up in a creek in Northeast Nebraska.(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PILGER, Neb. (KTIV) - A driver had to be rescued in Northeast Nebraska after their vehicle went off the road and ended up upside down in a creek.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened one mile west of Pilger at about 2:40 p.m. on Friday, June 9. Witnesses who saw the accident say a truck hauling scrap metal was going westbound on U.S. Hwy 275 when one of its rear tires blew. According to witnesses, this caused the truck to lose control, go through a guardrail at the Humbug Creek bridge and crash into the creek bed, landing on its top.

Authorities say the driver and only occupant of the truck, Jordan Liermann, was trapped inside the vehicle after the crash and part of the cab was in the water. Special equipment was used to force open the driver-side door and remove Liermann from the vehicle. He was then transported to a Norfolk, Nebraska hospital with serious injuries.

The scene after the driver was extricated from the car.
The scene after the driver was extricated from the car.(Stanton County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, seatbelts were not in use during the crash and the truck is a total loss. This crash also caused Hwy 275 to be closed for about an hour while crews worked to get Liermann out.

The sheriff’s office says this bridge has been the scene of several fatal accidents since the late 1990s. One incident mentioned involved three men from Madison, Nebraska that were killed and not discovered for nearly 90 days. The investigation into that accident revealed their vehicle was eastbound in a snowstorm and left the roadway and went airborne, landing inside a culvert on the west side of the bridge that was not visible from the highway. They were discovered by a bridge crew inspecting the bridge.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the train derailment on Dace Ave.
Crews respond to train derailment on Dace Ave in Sioux City
Mitchell Betsworth will represent the United States at the 2023 World Games in Berlin, Germany.
Sioux City native will represent the USA in 2023 World Games
Boulder County Parks and Open Space put up a sign that reads “Give Cows Space. They Can Be...
Woman trampled by herd of cows while jogging on Colorado trail
Authorities say they seized 5,800 rounds of ammunition hidden inside a vehicle during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 6,000 rounds of ammo hidden in vehicle during traffic stop
Police lights generic
Man hit by car in Sioux Center Thursday night

Latest News

Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
Owner of collapsed Iowa apartment building pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions
In Eastern Iowa five people are unaccounted for after a historic apartment building partially...
Crews begin demolishing remains of collapsed Iowa building
Scene of the Dace Ave train derailment Monday morning
Train derailment on Dace Ave in Sioux City
A look at the train derailment on Dace Ave.
Crews respond to train derailment on Dace Ave in Sioux City