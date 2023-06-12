‘I’m really passionate about bringing a team here that our people can be proud of’ - Musketeers GM ready for opportunity

By Amber Salas
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was back on May 22 when the Sioux City Musketeers announced that general manager Troy Ward was stepping down from his position to become the Associate Head Coach for Minnesota State University men’s ice hockey.

But, just two days later the Musketeers announced they had found their next general manager, someone who was no stranger to hockey in Sioux City.

Sean Clark was named as the next general manager, and just arrived back in town as the Musketeers have a busy week ahead with several camps underway.

Clark was most recently the Musketeers Director of Scouting during the 2022-23 season. Prior to that, he was a scout for the Musketeers since 2018, and also spent time as the Director of Player Personnel.

Clark says he’s excited about this opportunity to be the new general manager, and it’s something he’s been working hard towards the past few years.

”I’ve made great friendships here. I’ve learned throughout the years too, as well, that Sioux City is very special community made up of very special people. And that’s kind of epitomized by our organization and the people within it. And it’s something I’m really, really passionate about bringing a team here that our people can be proud of,” said Sean Clark, Sioux City Musketeers General Manager.

Clark says he’s excited for the opportunity of building the team from the ground up, and that all starts with all of these camps going on this weekend and this upcoming week.

