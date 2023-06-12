Iowa lawmakers contemplate the future of TikTok in the state

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As some states move to ban the popular social media app “TikTok,” discussion about how to handle the app, in Iowa, is picking up momentum.

Right now, Montana is the only state to fully ban TikTok. That state’s governor signed the ban into law, last month.

At the time, Governor Greg Gianforte tweeted he banned TikTok in Montana, “to protect Montanans’ personal and private data from the Chinese Communist Party.” Local lawmakers say something must be done to protect minors, at a minimum, with some calling for a full ban like the one in Montana.

The Iowa Legislature was already winding down its session when the discussion about TikTok was ramping up. The app is banned on government devices in all three Siouxland states. But some lawmakers would go much further and totally ban the app when the next legislative session begins in January.

“In this case, I’d say take it off the table for now. The argument has been made that there’s other platforms as well, that will share some information. But those are not affiliated with another government or another country if you will,” said State Sen. Dave Rowley, (R) Spirit Lake.

Others take a “wait and see” approach, trying to balance First Amendment concerns with securing Iowans’ data. With six more months before the legislative session begins in Des Moines, lawmakers have a lot of time to plan their next move.

“I know, we’ve talked to our IT department with the state and they have concerns, but they’re not quite willing to point a finger or red flag at something yet,” said State Sen. Rocky De Witt, (R) Lawton.

One Sioux City lawmaker is concerned about the impact social media has on young people. He thinks there may be bi-partisan support for raising the age minors can access social media, and strengthening protections for their data. But he’s skeptical of the idea that lawmakers can legislate away TikTok.

“And so I think some of those conversations kind of overlap a little bit. But at the end of the day, I view that social media platforms have a tremendous amount of power right now both with what they’re able to do, but also what they’re able to limit as a society,” said State Rep. J.D. Scholten, (D) Sioux City.

All three lawmakers acknowledged it’s ultimately up to parents and individuals to police which apps they’re comfortable with, and what kinds of data they’re okay with giving up. Some 34 states have announced, or enacted, bans on the use of TikTok by state government agencies, employees, and contractors who use government-issued devices.

The state bans only affect government employees. They don’t prevent civilians from having, or using, the app on their personal devices.

All three of the lawmakers we spoke with acknowledged it might be easier if Congress set concrete rules for the use of TikTok rather than each state. Here’s U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, of Iowa, who supports a ban on TikTok in the U.S.

”We can’t let China get the information on private American citizens or anything that gives China information that might give them a heads up on our national security,” said Grassley.

