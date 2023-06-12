Residents have concerns over McCook Lake canal plans

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - South Dakota residents are fighting a proposal to build a canal and expand McCook Lake in North Sioux City.

The plan calls for the construction of the canal on the south end of McCook Lake which would add an additional 1,800 feet to the lake in order to sell 14 plots of land as lake-front properties. It’s a project that members of the McCook Lake Association don’t believe is sustainable given the state of the lake.

“We pump water from the Missouri River to McCook Lake via a pipeline that’s over 7,000 feet long,” said Julie Burhoop, VP of Communications for the McCook Lake Association. “The pump is running at maximum capacity right now, pumping over 10,000 gallons a minute just to maintain the lake level. Last year our utility and pump maintenance and all of our expenses totaled together over $150,000 for the year.”

North Sioux City residents worry about the future of the lake if the canal is built.

“I have never seen such a consensus of opinion about this canal,” said Dirk Lohry, president of the McCook Lake Association. “I have not met one resident of this lake that is for the expansion of this canal. There’s no obligation for this contractor to pump water in to maintain the level or to do maintenance on the canal after he gets his money and leaves.”

North Sioux City residents are still able to voice their opinions and concerns to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture. The deadline for submissions is midnight on Monday, June 12.

If you would like to submit a comment on the canal plans, click here.

