‘Share the Road Program’ taught local teens driving safety around semis

An instructor is showing a student what semi-drivers see from their perspective.
An instructor is showing a student what semi-drivers see from their perspective.(KTIV)
By Joe McMahan
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One of the most intimidating things for new drivers is learning to drive around big vehicles like semis and buses.

Some local teens got a hands-on lesson on how to share the road. The American Trucking Association brought its “Share the Road Program” to Sioux City East High School.

Instructors reminded the teen drivers to know the blind spots of semis. They also told the teens it takes big rigs a lot longer to stop.

Instructors said sharing this kind of information will teach teen drivers to drive safely around semis.

“It’s really good to get started on when they are younger. I think it has a bigger impact. Just to give them the information so that they’re not afraid to drive around large vehicles,” said America’s Team Road Captain Dean Key.

The teens got a chance to view the road from the truck driver’s point of view.

The semi drivers also want to remind all drivers, no matter how experienced, to keep their distance from semis and don’t tailgate.

