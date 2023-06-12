Sioux City man arrested for throwing knives at Sioux Falls police

(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man from Sioux City was charged with three counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Obstructing Police Officers and Fleeing Police after an incident in northern Sioux Falls last Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at 4:21 p.m. at N. Minnesota Ave. and Jaycee Ln., near the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

The on-duty Minnehaha County deputy assigned to the airport responded to a call of a male threatening people with a knife.

The subject fled on a bicycle, according to Lt. Jason Leach. Several officers responded and intercepted the individual.

The suspect was non-compliant and agitated, clenching his fists. Officers gave him distance and attempted to de-escalate the situation.

He reached into his pockets and took out a couple different knives. He threw the knives at police officers.

After using less lethal options to try to subdue the man, a taser was deployed. Authorities took the suspect into custody.

No one was injured.

The suspect — 55-year-old William Cross Dog from Sioux City — was arrested for three counts of Aggravated Assault on Law Enforcement, Obstructing Police Officers, Fleeing Police, and was placed on an emergency mental hold.

