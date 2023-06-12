Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Victor Maldonado

Victor Maldonado
Victor Maldonado(U.S. Marshals/MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Victor Maldonado.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Maldonado is wanted out of Woodbury County for failure to appear on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

He is described as a 37-year-old man, 5′4″ tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Maldonado’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous and the information provided remains confidential.

