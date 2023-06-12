Spirit Lake woman charged with forgery and identity theft

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Northwest Iowa woman was arrested and charged with several counts of identity theft, forgery and fraudulent submissions following an investigation that began last year.

Back in April 2022, 51-year-old Tammy Jo Zemler of Spirit Lake allegedly altered documents and submitted them in support of insurance policies, knowing they misrepresented material facts. That’s according to a criminal complaint filed by the Iowa Insurance Divisions Fraud Bureau.

Zemler was working as an insurance producer at the time. She was arrested on June 1 of this year and booked into the Dickinson County Jail. She posted a $36,000 bond and was released.

