Warmer temperatures to quickly return

Future Track of Temperatures
Future Track of Temperatures
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was a record-tying start to the day in Sioux City as we hit a low of 45 degrees.

Now get ready for warmer weather to start to return.

It begins tonight with lows not quite as cold as we’ll head into the low to mid 50s under mostly clear skies.

Highs will then surge into the mid 80s on Tuesday under a mostly sunny sky although it still won’t be very humid.

A little more humidity starts to move back into the forecast on Wednesday and highs will get a touch warmer again into the upper 80s with still plenty of sunshine.

Thursday could give us some 90-degree highs around the area under a partly cloudy sky and we’ll continue to see a bit more humidity creeping in.

Chances of thunderstorms will then start developing Thursday night and during the day on Friday with highs on Friday looking a bit cooler in the low 80s.

Will that cooler trend continue into the weekend?

I’ll have the latest look at your 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

