2023 College World Series lineup set

The Big Ten Baseball Tournament comes to town Tuesday -- a primer of sorts ahead of the College World Series.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The brackets for this year’s College World Series baseball tournament are set.

TCU will face surprise bid Oral Roberts — the lowest seed to reach the CWS since 2012 — after their win on Monday. That game, the NCAA men’s baseball tournament opener, is set for 1 p.m. Friday at Charles Schwab Field.

At 6 p.m. Friday, Florida will take the field against Virginia. The winners of those two games will face off at 6 p.m. Sunday.

Saturday’s match-ups will be No. 1 seed Wake Forest against Stanford at 1 p.m.; and LSU against Tennesee at 6 p.m. The winner of those games will compete at 6 p.m. Monday.

The first CWS 2023 championship game is set for 6 p.m. saturday, June 24; with Game 2 at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 25; and Game 3 — if necessary to break a tie — scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

CWS 2023 tickets went on sale in April.

No tickets are required to attend open practice on Thursday, when fans get the opportunity to watch the eight teams make their final preparations.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak, The Associated Press, and Digital Producer Jacob Comer contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the train derailment on Dace Ave.
Crews respond to train derailment on Dace Ave in Sioux City
According to a GoFundMe page set up to help cover funeral costs, Steven Phan had been married...
‘Absolutely devastating’: Groom drowns while snorkeling with wife on honeymoon in Hawaii
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
Owner of collapsed Iowa apartment building pleads guilty to not maintaining safe conditions
Mitchell Betsworth will represent the United States at the 2023 World Games in Berlin, Germany.
Sioux City native will represent the USA in 2023 World Games
Tammy Jo Zemler
Spirit Lake woman charged with forgery and identity theft