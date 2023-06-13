Around Siouxland: Ice Cream Days in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The summer heat is here, which means one of the coolest events in Siouxland is not far off.

From June 14 through June 17, Le Mars, Iowa will host its annual Ice Cream Days event. Those four days will be packed with fun family festivities and of course lots of ice cream.

Some of the events that’ll take place at the Ice Cream Capital of the World include a parade, ice cream socials, a carnival and much, much more.

You can learn more about Ice Cream Days here.

