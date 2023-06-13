City council signs off on change to residency requirement

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s City Council held a third and final reading on an ordinance change that will allow City employees to live further from city limits Monday night.

The proposed change passed, and now allows city staff to live up to 30 miles outside of city limits.

Before now, staff members could only live a maximum of 10 miles outside of city limits.

