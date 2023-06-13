City funding approved for repair of drainage issue at Benson Building

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s City Council has voted to approve using economic development funds to help fix a drainage problem at the site of the Benson Building Project at 705 Douglas Street in Downtown Sioux City.

Harkay Development is investing $12 million to create 65 residential units and 20,000 square feet of commercial space in the Benson Building, but has discovered drainage problems on the slope of 7th street toward the building that will impact plans for underground tenant parking.

Monday night, the council approved a grant of $50,000 in economic development funds to the developer so the drainage problem can be fixed.

The money will go towards replacing a deteriorating curb and gutter along 7th Street that’s within the city’s right of way, along with approximately 1,800 square feet of sidewalk and parking space.

Mayor Pro Tem Dan Moore said he wants the development to be able to go on without any issues, and feels it is vital that the city helps with the project.

“It has to be habitable, it has to be a great place to live and work. And so the $50,000 is very well worth the price to get that to take care of that,” Moore said.

Moore added that he is excited about what the project can do to the future of downtown.

