Forecasting another sunny and warm day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland! We are waking up to lows in the 40s and 50s with a calm wind out of the southwest and mostly clear skies.

Today and tomorrow, we are forecasting highs in the 80s and low 90s across the region with wind out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour and mostly sunny skies. Then overnight lows will dip down to the 50s and even a few 60s across Siouxland. We will also see partly cloudy skies heading our way the next two nights.

Then Thursday, we will see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s across Siouxland with mostly sunny skies. By the afternoon, the chance of thunderstorms will start to increase across the region, and that will continue into the overnight hours and into Friday.

Because of the chance of thunderstorms, the Storm Prediction Center has put much of our viewing area west of I-29 under a Marginal Risk of strong to severe weather.

