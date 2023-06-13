Husker Volleyball legend Jordan Larson to join coaching staff

Jordan Larson greets a player at a youth volleyball camp in Lincoln. (File photo)
Jordan Larson greets a player at a youth volleyball camp in Lincoln. (File photo)(KOLN-TV)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Volleyball Coach John Cook announced Tuesday that Husker legend Jordan Larson is returning to the team as a full-time assistant coach.

“One of the greatest honors of being the Nebraska volleyball coach is when I have the opportunity to coach with a former player,” Cook said in a release from Nebraska Athletics. “Jordan and I have talked for years about coaching at Nebraska. She will bring a wealth of experience that she can share with our players. There is no place like Nebraska!”

Her stats in the University of Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame alone cement her status in the state: “The Huskers went 127-8 (.941) during Larson’s four-year career, winning the Big 12 Conference championship and posting a top-five NCAA finish in each of her four seasons.”

But Larson’s accolades extend well past her career as a student-athlete at Nebraska.

Larson, who also has ties to Midland University in Fremont and the University of Texas, is currently on the roster for the U.S. Women’s National Team, which is competing in the Volleyball Nations League, according to the NA release. She also hopes to represent the U.S. at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

“Larson plans to play with the national team in qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympics from Sept. 16-24 in Poland before joining the Huskers for the rest of the 2023 season,” the release states.

Upon her return, Larson will join assistant coaches Jaylen Reyes and Kelly Hunter.

