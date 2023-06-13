Law enforcement warning people of ‘home improvement’ scams

By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 13, 2023
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Authorities in northwest Iowa are telling people to be aware of “home improvement” scams this summer.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve seen this scam circulating around their county and nearby areas.

In a recent incident in Sioux County, authorities say a suspect offered to paint a building on a farm property. While doing the project, the suspect claimed to have run out of paint and said they would come back the following day to finish the job. But authorities say the suspect wanted to be paid that day. And after receiving payment for the full job, authorities report the suspect left and never completed the job, leaving the building in “subpar condition.”

The sheriff’s office says this is a common scam, and often involves suspects from out of the area going “door-to-door” attempting to get work. Some of the projects they offer to do include paving, painting, roofing, landscaping and other outdoor tasks. The suspect will then typically perform subpar work for a higher than normal rate, or not complete the job.

Authorities say to ask for references and check them before agreeing to have any work done. They also recommend getting a written estimate and telling them you will get back to them. It may also be a good idea to seek bids from local companies before granting them permission to start in order to compare prices.

“The best advice is to know who you are dealing with. In many cases, you are safer dealing with a contractor that has local ties to the community. When in doubt, don’t agree to any services. If the company pressures you or begins work without your permission, contact your local law enforcement agency.”

Statement from the Sioux County Sheriff's Office

