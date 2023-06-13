Man accused of Sgt Bluff murder, attempted murder pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man charged with a fatal shooting in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa has entered his plea.

On Tuesday, June 13, court documents say 43-year-old Raymond Rogers pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder, burglary and stalking. He is accused of killing Gerele Jones and injuring Ashley Rogers in a shooting that happened on Feb. 24, 2023, at a Sgt Bluff residence.

Authorities say when first responders got to the scene they found Raymond Rogers suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to an Omaha hospital for treatment and was returned to Woodbury County on June 1.

Ashley Rogers was also taken to a hospital for her injuries. Authorities say she and Raymond were “estranged spouses.”

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene on the night of the shooting.

Authorities say they also found a 12-year-old boy at the residence. Authorities say he was the child of Jones and was the one who called 911 after the shooting.

Raymond Rogers’ next court date has not been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon.

